Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Littelfuse worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,542 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

LFUS opened at $314.68 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.