loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

