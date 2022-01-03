Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

