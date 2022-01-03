Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $144.07 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $144,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $158.48 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

