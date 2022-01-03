Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $78,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

