Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $115,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $566.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.78 and a 200 day moving average of $496.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

