Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,831 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $604.35 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.89 and its 200-day moving average is $589.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

