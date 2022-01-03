Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $104,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,754,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,309,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.72 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

