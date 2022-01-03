Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

NYSE LOW opened at $258.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

