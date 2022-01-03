LSV Asset Management Buys 124,799 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Ready Capital worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

