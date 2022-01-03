LSV Asset Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

