LSV Asset Management Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

