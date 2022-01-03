LSV Asset Management Purchases 61,350 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.26% of TCG BDC worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

CGBD stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.72%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

