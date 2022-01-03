Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. 4,975,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Lyft has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

