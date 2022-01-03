Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $219,254.71 and approximately $210.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

