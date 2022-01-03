Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.