Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Magnite by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Magnite by 70.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Magnite by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

