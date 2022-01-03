MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,010 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

