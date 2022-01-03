MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 314.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,024,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,677,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $98.16 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

