MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,215 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

