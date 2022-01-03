MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,403 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.01. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

