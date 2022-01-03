Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

