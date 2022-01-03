Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,510 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.