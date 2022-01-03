Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.26. 343,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,752,451. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.