Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $599,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.97. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.88.

