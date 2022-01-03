Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys 416 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.80. 66,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

