Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,587 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.72. 64,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,772. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.