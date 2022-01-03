Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $14,162,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $8,865,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. 2,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

