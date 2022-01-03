Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $18.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MRO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 670,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,530,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

