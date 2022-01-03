Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 954,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

