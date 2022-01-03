Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. 131,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

