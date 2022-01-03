Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $94.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,150.93. 502,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.35.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

