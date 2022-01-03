Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.78. The stock had a trading volume of 317,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.94. The stock has a market cap of $945.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

