Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.90. 31,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $465.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

