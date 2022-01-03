Markel Corp Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $355.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.39 and its 200-day moving average is $355.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

