Markel Corp Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

