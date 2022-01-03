MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $411.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

