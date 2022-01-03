Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.35

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.35 and last traded at $97.67, with a volume of 3685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

