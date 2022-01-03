Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 6,812,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,154. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

