Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

