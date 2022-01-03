McGinn Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

