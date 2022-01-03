Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$143.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $143.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

