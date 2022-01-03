Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 394,302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 35,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

