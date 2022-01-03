Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.97. 233,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The stock has a market cap of $945.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

