Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.27. 52,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,647. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.