Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $62.43. 607,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,006,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.