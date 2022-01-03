Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

