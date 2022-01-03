Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It restarted its Geismar 3 project, which is expected to enhance the asset portfolio and future cash generation. Its bottom-line performance is likely to gain on improvement in methanol pricing. High prices driven by the ongoing supply challenges in the methanol industry bodes well for Methanex. The resumption of production at its Chile 4 plant will boost production in fourth-quarter 2021. It is committed toward strengthening its balance sheet and maintaining its strong liquidity position. It expects to meet its financial commitments, while executing attractive growth opportunities. However, production outages are affecting its operations. Traditional methanol demand remains impacted by persisting tight market conditions. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

MEOH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

