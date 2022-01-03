MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,472,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

