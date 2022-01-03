Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 937,942 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $79.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,931 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.